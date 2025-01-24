Ensure victory of nationalist forces, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath at public rally in by-poll bound Milkipur

LUCKNOW: Galvanising the BJP cadre in the by-poll-bound Milkipur assembly constituency, UP CM Yogi Adityanath called upon the voters to ensure the victory of nationalist forces instead of those who back the likes of Moeed Khan.

Moeed Khan, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader is accused of raping a minor.

While addressing a public rally in Milkipur, the CM launched a scathing attack on SP, accusing it of opposing leaders like Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar while supporting anti-social mafia elements.

"They mourn the deaths of mafia members and even render 'marsiya' for them. The devotees of Moeed Khan must not succeed. It is time to ensure the victory of nationalists from Milkipur,” he said.

Seeking support for BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan, the CM said: “SP leaders like Moeed Khan, who disrespected a Dalit daughter, are celebrated as a hero. This behaviour reflects SP’s true character.”

The CM also slammed the SP MP Awdhesh Prasad for backing Moeed Khan.