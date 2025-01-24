Ensure victory of nationalist forces, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath at public rally in by-poll bound Milkipur

LUCKNOW: Galvanising the BJP cadre in the by-poll-bound Milkipur assembly constituency, UP CM Yogi Adityanath called upon the voters to ensure the victory of nationalist forces instead of those who back the likes of Moeed Khan.
Moeed Khan, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader is accused of raping a minor.
While addressing a public rally in Milkipur, the CM launched a scathing attack on SP, accusing it of opposing leaders like Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar while supporting anti-social mafia elements.
"They mourn the deaths of mafia members and even render 'marsiya' for them. The devotees of Moeed Khan must not succeed. It is time to ensure the victory of nationalists from Milkipur,” he said.
Seeking support for BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan, the CM said: “SP leaders like Moeed Khan, who disrespected a Dalit daughter, are celebrated as a hero. This behaviour reflects SP’s true character.”
The CM also slammed the SP MP Awdhesh Prasad for backing Moeed Khan.
Milkipur assembly constituency will go to by-poll on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8.
The bypoll was necessitated by the victory of sitting SP MLA Awdhesh Prasad who won from the Faizabad Parliamentary constituency in last year’s Lok Sabha elections defeating BJP’s two-time sitting MP Lallu Singh.
Talking about the Mahakumbh, CM Yogi also stated that his entire cabinet had the privilege of taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on January 22.
He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve millions of devotees arriving from around the world.
Underscoring the inclusivity of the Mahakumbh with people of all backgrounds thronging the Mela without any discrimination, CM Yogi said that the message was clear -- only unity could make the nation strong.
“However, casteism and dynastic politics remain the biggest obstacles in path of unity and growth,” he said in a veiled attack on the Opposition.
Yogi attacked SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav allegedly for spreading false propaganda about the Mahakumbh.
He went on to highlight several initiatives of his government that were opposed by the SP, including the naming of the Ayodhya airport after Rishi Valmiki, developments of the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Seer Govardhan, beautification of historical landmarks like Raja Suheldev memorial in Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri fort.
"When we named three PAC women battalions after Veerangana Uda Devi, Jhalkari Bai, and Avanti Bai, the SP opposed that too,” Yogi said.
The ruling BJP aims at wresting Milkipur from SP giving out the message that it has regained ground in the Ayodhya region, months after losing the prestigious Faizabad Lok Sabha seat to SP.
The BJP and the SP are for a straight fight while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is staying away from the bypoll arena.
Both the BJP and the SP have fielded candidates belonging to the Pasi community, the dominant Dalit subcaste in the area.
Ten candidates, along with Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’-led Azad Samaj Party candidate Santosh Kumar alias Suraj Chaudhury, an SP rebel, are in the fray.
In Milkipur, of the total 3.58 lakh electorate, 1.40 lakh voters are Dalits.
Over 50,000 of the Dalit voters belong to the Pasi community while others are from the Kori and Jatav communities. There are about 50,000 OBCs, 60,000 Brahmins, 50,000 Yadavs, 30,000 Muslims and 25,000 Rajput voters in the constituency.
As the Dalit vote will be decisive, both the BJP and SP are vying to win the community’s support.
In the 2022 assembly election, Samajwadi Party candidate Awadesh Prasad defeated BJP nominee Baba Gorakhnath by 13,338 votes.
The SP has fielded Awadhesh Prasad’s son Ajeet Prasad from the constituency and the BJP has chosen Chandrabhan Paswan. SP is relying on its tried and tested PDA formula to retain the seat and senior party leaders are campaigning for Ajeet Prasad.
On the other, the BJP has put a battery of ministers for campaign in the constituency.
The party is upbeat after its victory in a bypoll to 9 assembly seats in November when it wrested two seats—Katehari and Kundarki -- from SP.
Adityanath has addressed half a dozen public meetings and workers conferences to encourage the party workers to win the seat. However, Akhilesh Yadav is yet to address public meeting there.