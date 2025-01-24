Former MLA Anant Singh surrenders in Mokama shootout case, gets 14-day judicial custody

PATNA: Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh on Friday surrendered in Barh sub-divisional court in Patna after his name was figured in an FIR. The case is in connection with a shootout at Nauranga Jalalpur village under Pachmahla police station limits on January 22.

Anant Singh, known for his muscle power has been booked under Arms Act and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Friday afternoon, he reached the court along with his supporters and surrendered in chief judicial magistrate court.

The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. Singh was facing the threat of being arrested ever since his name figured in an FIR lodged against him in the Nauranga Jalalpur shootout incident.

Talking to the media before his surrender, Singh said, "Government has its rule and I have full respect for the law. I am going to jail because somebody has lodged a case against me."