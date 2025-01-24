Former MLA Anant Singh surrenders in Mokama shootout case, gets 14-day judicial custody

PATNA: Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh on Friday surrendered in Barh sub-divisional court in Patna after his name was figured in an FIR. The case is in connection with a shootout at Nauranga Jalalpur village under Pachmahla police station limits on January 22.
Anant Singh, known for his muscle power has been booked under Arms Act and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
On Friday afternoon, he reached the court along with his supporters and surrendered in chief judicial magistrate court.
The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. Singh was facing the threat of being arrested ever since his name figured in an FIR lodged against him in the Nauranga Jalalpur shootout incident.
Talking to the media before his surrender, Singh said, "Government has its rule and I have full respect for the law. I am going to jail because somebody has lodged a case against me."
Before Singh's surrender, his rival Sonu Singh was arrested by the police. Sonu's brother Monu Singh, is still at large.
In a related development, former MLA's close aide Raushan Kumar surrendered to police. Three separate FIRs have been lodged in connection with the shootout.
The first FIR was lodged against dreaded criminals Sonu Singh and Monu Singh by Mukesh Singh who accused them of illegally grabbing his house.
Mukesh allegedly sought the intervention of former MLA Singh who reached Nauranga Jalalpur village under Panchmahala police station to resolve the matter, leading to firing from both sides.
On the other hand, Urmila Devi, the mother of Sonu Singh, filed a counter-FIR against former MLA Anant Singh and his supporters, claiming that they attacked her house during the confrontation.
Police have also registered an FIR against Sonu Singh, Monu Singh, and their accomplices. Police have accused them of intervening in their official work when officers attempted to unlock Mukesh Singh’s house during the incident.
Earlier in the day, police arrested one of the named accused, Sonu Singh even as Monu Singh still remains at large. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barh Rakesh Kumar confirmed Sonu Singh’s arrest in connection with the incident.
He said that raids were underway to arrest Monu Singh, who was absconding after the incident. Mukesh Singh, a supporter of Anant Singh, also surrendered to police on Friday, the SDPO added.
On Wednesday, Anant Singh's supporter Uday Yadav received a bullet injury in the crossfire. He has been referred to a Patna-based hospital for further treatment.
Political reactions over Mokama shootout
While attacking Nitish, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that CM should come forward and speak out on the incident.
Tejashwi commented on ‘X’, “We have been continuously issuing crime bulletins for the last eight months on rampant crime, deteriorating law and order situation but the helpless CM is unable to take any action."
"He has no information about the ground situation. As many as 200 rounds of bullets were fired near Patna and the criminals are openly giving interviews to the media,” he added.
“The CM is getting the criminals released from jail by changing the law (obliquely referring to the premature release of former MP Anand Mohan from jail)," he also added.
"It is under the pressure of the CM that the police do not present its case strongly in court so that the dreaded criminals get released from jail. If this had happened in any other government, there would have been a debate on jungle raj in the media. The CM should come forward and give a statement as to who is responsible for this incident," he said.
On the other hand, state JD (U) spokesperson Abhishek Jha claimed that no criminal was saved and no innocent person was punished under the present dispensation.
"No guilty person will be spared in this case too", he added.