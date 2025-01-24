'Freedom of expression cannot be selective': MEA slams UK protests against 'Emergency' movie

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said that freedom of expression cannot be selective, responding to reports of disruption to the screening of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie across the United Kingdom, and called on the British government to take action against those responsible.

The Ministry of External Affairs also stressed that India will continue to raise national security concerns with the United States, following reports of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun being seen at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

When asked about reports of protests and disruptions being caused by some Sikh groups in theatres across the UK, screening ‘Emergency’, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We have also seen several reports on how the film, ‘Emergency’, which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable”.