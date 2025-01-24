'Freedom of expression cannot be selective': MEA slams UK protests against 'Emergency' movie

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said that freedom of expression cannot be selective, responding to reports of disruption to the screening of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie across the United Kingdom, and called on the British government to take action against those responsible.
The Ministry of External Affairs also stressed that India will continue to raise national security concerns with the United States, following reports of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun being seen at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.
When asked about reports of protests and disruptions being caused by some Sikh groups in theatres across the UK, screening ‘Emergency’, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We have also seen several reports on how the film, ‘Emergency’, which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed. We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable”.
“We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch, in regular communication with our community members for the safety and benefits,” the spokesperson further said.
The film Emergency explores the period of emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. Kangana Ranaut stars in the lead role, with Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade also playing prominent roles.
British Sikh groups staged protests against Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency, disrupting screenings at multiple cinemas across the UK. The Sikh Press Association (PA) claimed on social media that the film is viewed as "anti-Sikh," with the protests leading to cancelled screenings in Birmingham and Wolverhampton, located in the West Midlands region of England. Earlier, an Opposition Conservative Party Member of Parliament urged the UK Home Secretary to intervene after his constituents in north-west London were threatened by “masked Khalistani extremists” who burst into a screening of ‘Emergency.’