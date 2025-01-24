Gujarat appoints Pankaj Joshi as new Chief Secretary of state

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has officially appointed IAS officer Pankaj Joshi as the state's new Chief Secretary, ending months of speculation about leadership succession. Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer, will succeed Raj Kumar, who is set to retire on January 31, 2025, upon reaching superannuation.

A highly qualified technocrat with an IIT Delhi background and an M.Phil in Strategic Affairs, Pankaj Joshi has previously served in critical roles including Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, ACS Home, Finance, and Principal Secretary (Energy). Described as a non-controversial and low-profile officer, his appointment brings stability to the state's administrative leadership.

The selection process has been marked by a historical pattern of extensions and strategic appointments in Gujarat's bureaucratic circles. Previous Chief Secretaries like Pankaj Kumar, Anil Mukim, and J N Singh experienced tenure extensions, reflecting the ruling party's approach to administrative transitions.