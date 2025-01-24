Gujarat appoints Pankaj Joshi as new Chief Secretary of state

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has officially appointed IAS officer Pankaj Joshi as the state's new Chief Secretary, ending months of speculation about leadership succession. Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer, will succeed Raj Kumar, who is set to retire on January 31, 2025, upon reaching superannuation.
A highly qualified technocrat with an IIT Delhi background and an M.Phil in Strategic Affairs, Pankaj Joshi has previously served in critical roles including Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, ACS Home, Finance, and Principal Secretary (Energy). Described as a non-controversial and low-profile officer, his appointment brings stability to the state's administrative leadership.
The selection process has been marked by a historical pattern of extensions and strategic appointments in Gujarat's bureaucratic circles. Previous Chief Secretaries like Pankaj Kumar, Anil Mukim, and J N Singh experienced tenure extensions, reflecting the ruling party's approach to administrative transitions.
In notable instances, Anil Mukim received two extensions after reaching retirement age, which was considered rare. J N Singh's potential second extension was denied by the central government, demonstrating the complex dynamics of bureaucratic appointments.
These leadership decisions have occasionally resulted in senior IAS officers being sidelined or reassigned to non-executive positions. Notable officers like C K Koshy, S K Nanda, Arvind Agrawal, Mukesh Puri, Manoj Agrawal, and Vipul Mitra have experienced such administrative reshuffles.
A historical precedent was set in 2003 when P K Laheri was made Chief Secretary, leading to the sidelining of three senior IAS officers from the 1966-1969 batches. This pattern underscores the strategic considerations underlying bureaucratic appointments in Gujarat.
Joshi's appointment represents a continuation of the state's careful approach to administrative leadership, balancing institutional knowledge, experience.