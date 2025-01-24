Kangana criticizes lack of support in India as British MP backs 'Emergency'

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a dig at politicians and feminists for their lack of support amid protests against her latest film Emergency. The film is facing protests not only in Punjab but also in parts of the UK. She praised British MP Bob Blackman for speaking out in the UK Parliament and defending the film's right to be screened.
In a video shared by Kangana Ranaut on social media platform X, British MP Bob Blackman could be heard speaking in support of Emergency and defending its right to be screened. "British MP raises his voice for my fundamental right of free speech meanwhile pin drop silence from Indian politicians and feminists #Emergency (sic), ’’ she wrote.
On January 18 the film's screening was disrupted at a theatre in London after pro-Khalistan activists stormed inside the cinema hall and demanded that the movie be halted.
Earlier British Member of parliament of the Conservative Party, Bob Blackman had urged the UK Home Secretary to intervene after his constituents in north-west London were threatened by "masked Khalistani terrorists" who burst into a screening of Emergency. He had shared his video from the House of Commons and written on social media platform X, "I raised the horrific intimidation of my constituents and many others, as Pro-Khalistan thugs disrupted screenings of the new Emergency film in cinemas. Some cinemas have even pulled the film in fear of more disruption. We must stand up to anyone trying to silence free speech (sic).’’
"On Sunday, many of my constituents gathered and paid for a screening of the film Emergency in the Harrow Vue cinema. At about 30 or 40 minutes into the screening of the film, masked Khalistani terrorists burst in, threatened members of the audience and forced the screening to end,’’ he had said in Parliament.
Earlier Kangana had said that the SGPC's demand for a ban on Emergency in Punjab was a complete harassment of "art and the artist”.