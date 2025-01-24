Kangana criticizes lack of support in India as British MP backs 'Emergency'

Earlier British Member of parliament of the Conservative Party, Bob Blackman had urged the UK Home Secretary to intervene after his constituents in north-west London were threatened by "masked Khalistani terrorists" who burst into a screening of Emergency. He had shared his video from the House of Commons and written on social media platform X, "I raised the horrific intimidation of my constituents and many others, as Pro-Khalistan thugs disrupted screenings of the new Emergency film in cinemas. Some cinemas have even pulled the film in fear of more disruption. We must stand up to anyone trying to silence free speech (sic).’’

"On Sunday, many of my constituents gathered and paid for a screening of the film Emergency in the Harrow Vue cinema. At about 30 or 40 minutes into the screening of the film, masked Khalistani terrorists burst in, threatened members of the audience and forced the screening to end,’’ he had said in Parliament.

Earlier Kangana had said that the SGPC's demand for a ban on Emergency in Punjab was a complete harassment of "art and the artist”.