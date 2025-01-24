Mamta Kulkarni embraces asceticism, embarks upon spiritual journey

LUCKNOW: Having taken ‘sanyass’ from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood long back, former actress Mamta Kulkarni has proceeded on a new spiritual journey by taking up the role of a Mahamandaleshwar at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Friday.
The former actress was bestowed with the title of Mahamandelshwar by Dr Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, the head of Kinnar Akhara. She will now be addressed as Shri Yamini Mamta Nand Giri.
According to information released by the Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni’s Pattabhishek (coronation) as Mahamandaleshwar was held on Friday evening, following the Pind Daan ceremony conducted by her on the banks of Sangam.
Earlier, on Friday morning, Mamta Kulkarni, 53, arrived at the Kinnar Akhara, located in Sector 16 of Mahakumbh, adorned in saffron robes and with a Rudraksha rosary around her neck.
She met Kinnar Akhara chief Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi to seek blessings. Their hour-long discussion revolved around her quest to seek a life of an ascetic and become a Mahamandaleshwar. Earlier, Mahamandaleshwar Dr Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, along with Mamta Kulkarni, approached All India Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Ravindra Puri to discuss her induction.
After the deliberations, the formal process of conferring the title of Mahamandaleshwar upon Mamta commenced under strict confidentiality in the presence of senior members of the Kinnar Akhara.
Speaking to the media persons after the meeting, Mamta Kulkarni expressed her emotions: “It is a memorable moment for me to be part of Mahakumbh and witness its grandeur. It is my good fortune to participate in this holy occasion and receive the blessings of saints.”
When Mamta arrived at the Kinnar Akhara, a large crowd gathered to see her, with people eager to click selfies and photos with the former actress. Mamta Kulkarni, who shared the screen with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor, has had a career marked both by success and controversy.
While interacting with media persons, Mamta Kulkarni claimed that it was not a sudden decision taken by her to renounce worldly pursuits and move on the path of spiritualism.
“I started the Tapasya (penance) in year 2000. I was given initiation (diksha) by Shree Chaitanya Gagan Giri Guru Nath. He has his ashram in Kupoli. I have been into Tapasya for the last 23 years,” said the former actress. She said that she could get the title of Mahamandaleshwar by the blessings of Goddess Kali, Adi Shakti and Mahakaal.
Ruling out her re-entry into Bollywood, Mamata Kulkarni said she was now on the spiritual path and there was no question of returning to that world.