Mamta Kulkarni embraces asceticism, embarks upon spiritual journey

LUCKNOW: Having taken ‘sanyass’ from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood long back, former actress Mamta Kulkarni has proceeded on a new spiritual journey by taking up the role of a Mahamandaleshwar at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Friday.

The former actress was bestowed with the title of Mahamandelshwar by Dr Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, the head of Kinnar Akhara. She will now be addressed as Shri Yamini Mamta Nand Giri.

According to information released by the Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni’s Pattabhishek (coronation) as Mahamandaleshwar was held on Friday evening, following the Pind Daan ceremony conducted by her on the banks of Sangam.

Earlier, on Friday morning, Mamta Kulkarni, 53, arrived at the Kinnar Akhara, located in Sector 16 of Mahakumbh, adorned in saffron robes and with a Rudraksha rosary around her neck.

She met Kinnar Akhara chief Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi to seek blessings. Their hour-long discussion revolved around her quest to seek a life of an ascetic and become a Mahamandaleshwar. Earlier, Mahamandaleshwar Dr Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, along with Mamta Kulkarni, approached All India Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Ravindra Puri to discuss her induction.