Opposition MPs write to LS Speaker to conduct JPC proceedings fairly, postpone next meet on Waqf bill

NEW DELHI: Opposition members in the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf Amendment bill on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to instruct the panel's chairman Jagdambika Pal not to rush through the proceedings and postpone the panel's meeting slated on January 27.

The panel members, some of whom were earlier suspended from the committee for a day for creating unruly scenes, said they were only raising their demand for postponing the scheduled meeting and demanded a probe under Supreme Court supervision on the chairman allegedly "acting at the behest" of higher-ups.

They also urged the Speaker to instruct Pal to hold the JPC meetings in a fair and transparent manner without departure from rules and procedure.

"It is therefore prayed that the Chairman of the JPC may kindly be instructed to conduct the proceedings in a transparent and fair manner. The Chairman should postpone the 27th meeting so that the opposition members can get adequate time and opportunity to put forth our plea/claims without any departure from the rules and procedure to ensure the Parliament democracy on which the Nation still has faith," the opposition members said in a three-page letter signed by all of them.