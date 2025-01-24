Principal suspended after students asked to carry bags of sand to construction site at Punjab school

CHANDIGARH: In a shocking development, Class X students who arrived late to a school in Ludhiana were directed to carry bags of sand and gravel to a construction site on the premises instead of attending classes days before their board exams. Taking strict action, the Punjab government has suspended the school principal and sacked the campus manger.

Sources said the students were asked to do the manual labour for the last three to four days as construction work was going on at the school.

The issue was raised by some parents who said on condition of anonymity that the children had been sent to study but instead they are doing the job of labourers as directed by the school staff when they needed to focus on the approaching board exams.

The incident took place at the Government Senior Secondary School at Jawahar Nagar in Ludhiana, which is a School of Eminence for Boys. Schools of Eminence are supposed to provide the best education to students.