Private school teacher arrested in Madhya Pradesh for alleged sexual abuse of students

BHOPAL: A private school teacher has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district for allegedly sexually abusing several children attending his private tuition classes.

Local police have so far identified at least five victims, but the number of children affected could exceed 20.

The matter came to light after parents of some children found videos of inappropriate acts involving their wards.

The 28-year-old accused was arrested following three FIRs filed by the parents of three children, who are students from Class V to Class VIII.

The accused, who had been teaching students from Class V to Class VIII, is currently being interrogated by police at an undisclosed location to prevent any untoward incidents. He had been teaching at a private school in Vidisha’s Sironj area for the past three years.

After school hours, he ran a small coaching centre where he allegedly committed the acts of abuse and threatened the students with dire consequences if they reported it to anyone.

“Other children from the school and the accused teacher’s coaching class will be interviewed by the police to determine how many more children were victimised. A psychological evaluation of the accused teacher will also be conducted,” a senior police officer in Vidisha district said on Friday.