Punjab Congress leaders campaign in Delhi, slam AAP's 'misgovernance', unfulfilled promises

CHANDIGARH: While around 300 leaders from the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are campaigning for party candidates in Delhi, the Punjab Congress is not far behind, having mobilised around 250 leaders from the state. They are attacking the AAP for its "misgovernance" and unfulfilled promises, including the pledge to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women.
The list of state Congress leaders canvassing in the national capital since January 18 includes Punjab Congress President and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr. Amar Singh, MLAs Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet, Sukhpal Khaira, OP Soni, along with other legislators and party leaders.
A control room has also been set up by the Punjab Congress as its leaders divided into 14 teams focused on door-to-door canvassing in Punjabi-speaking areas spread over 15 assembly segments like Kalkaji, Badli, Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Graden. The main focus of the party leaders from Punjab is on the New Delhi constituency where Sandeep Dixit, son of former Delhi chief minister late Sheila Dixit, is pitched against Arvind Kejriwal.
Talking with The New Indian Express, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said, "As we enter Delhi from Punjab, we are greeted by a big mountain of garbage. Kejriwal has converted the national capital into a gas chamber and an urban slum. This is what he has given the people of Delhi.’’
"The entire party leadership from Punjab is campaigning in Delhi, informing the public about AAP's unfulfilled promises in Punjab and how the law and order situation has worsened since it came to power," he said.
"In the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, AAP showcased the Delhi model and took state voters for a ride and now it is trying to fool Delhi voters by highlighting their Punjab model. But we are telling the electorate about the ground reality of Punjab,” said Warring.
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said they are highlighting the “misgovernance” by the AAP government in Punjab, noting how in last year’s parliamentary elections, the ruling party of the state could only manage to win three Lok Sabha seats. "It is like a rehearsal for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections,” he said.
He claimed, "I have been regularly exposing the false promises by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and urge the voters of Delhi to beware of these fake revolutionaries.’’