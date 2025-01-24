RCs, DLs smart cards not printed in Punjab; backlog reaches 2.5 lakh

CHANDIGARH: Every day around 8,000 to 10,000 Registration Certificates (RCs) and Driving Licenses (DLs) are issued across Punjab.

However, for the last few months, the smart cards of the RCs and DLs have not been issued to the vehicle owners and more than 2.5 lakh motorists are awaiting the same.

Sources said that last year, the private company M/S Smart Chip Private Limited which was printing the smart cards of RCs and DLs gave a notice to the state government.

It had left the project in October or November, following issues related to the cost of printing the RCs and DLs.

A senior functionary of the department said that they are in talks with the National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI) and one another firm in this regard.