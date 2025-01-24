Residents in panic as double earthquake shakes Uttarkashi

DEHRADUN: Residents rushed out of their homes in panic after two jolting earthquakes hit the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Friday morning.

According to the Disaster Management Office, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage in the district besides a landslide that occurred on Mount Varunavrat shortly after the quakes.

The district's Disaster Management Officer Jai Prakash Singh Panwar told the TNIE that residents of Uttarkashi experienced two significant tremors on Friday morning. "The first earthquake struck at approximately 7:41 am, registering a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre near the district headquarters," he explained.

The initial quake sent shockwaves through the region, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in alarm. Just under half an hour later, at 8:29 am, a second tremor was felt, with a magnitude of 3.5. "The epicentre of this second earthquake was situated within the forests of Barsu in the Gangotri Bhattwari block," added DDMO Panwar.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that safety protocols are in place for the community. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or significant property damage, but the seismic activity has heightened awareness among residents about the potential risks associated with living in a seismically active area.

In response to the recent earthquake tremors, local administration officials have urged residents to remain vigilant and seek shelter in safe locations.

According to government sources, rocks began to tumble from the landslide zone of Mount Varunavat during the quake. It is important to note that Mount Varunavat has a history of landslides. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or significant property damage thus far.