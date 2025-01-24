Sat Sharma re-elected as J&K BJP president

SRINAGAR: Sat Sharma, 64, was unanimously re-elected as Jammu and Kashmir BJP president on Friday. He was the only candidate contesting the poll.
He had filed the nomination papers on January 23 for the post of J&K President at party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
He submitted nomination papers to Sanjay Bhatia, Returning Officer (RO) for J&K President’s election in the presence of Shrikant Sharma, National Observer for the organizational elections.
Sharma, a 64-year-old chartered accountant, was appointed as J&K BJP working president by the party high command ahead of J&K Assembly polls last year to quell dissent and revolt over ticket distribution.
Sharma was elevated and appointed as J&K BJP president in November 2024 after the shocking defeat of then J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina in Assembly polls from his home constituency of Nowshera in Rajouri.
He had earlier served as J&K BJP president from 2015 to 2018. He had to resign from the post after joining as a cabinet minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti.
A BJP leader said that Sat Sharma is an experienced politician and enjoys the confidence of both central and J&K leadership.
“He will soon bring his team to run party affairs. His team may include a few fresh and old faces to keep the balance,” he said.