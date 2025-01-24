Special state cabinet meeting approves total ban on liquor sale in 19 holy cities, towns in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav chaired a special state cabinet meeting in the riverside religious town of Maheshwar, located in southwest MP’s Khargone district, on Friday.

Maheshwar town, the principal seat of the Holkar dynasty since the reign of the illustrious Queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, hosted the meeting as part of the ongoing celebrations marking the 300th birth anniversary of the legendary Rajmata of the Holkar royal family.

Taking the first step towards total liquor prohibition in the state, the cabinet meeting decided to impose a total ban on all kinds of liquor in 19 religious cities and towns of the state.

“We aim to gradually move towards Sharab Bandi (total liquor prohibition) in the state. As a first step, the policy decision to close all liquor shops in our religious cities and towns has been taken at the special cabinet meeting today. Liquor shops of all kinds will be shut down in these religious cities and towns. They will be closed permanently and not shifted elsewhere,” CM Dr Mohan Yadav said while briefing about the decisions of the special cabinet meeting.

“We will also continue with the existing policy of prohibiting liquor within a five km radius on either side of the Narmada river across the state. As I said, today’s decision to ban liquor in the religious cities and towns of Madhya Pradesh will mark the first phase of gradually progressing towards a total liquor ban in the state,” Yadav added.