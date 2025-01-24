Tiger’s return creates panic in Jharkhand's Garhwa, kills another animal

RANCHI: After a 10-day disappearance, a tiger has reappeared in the Bhandaria forests of Garhwa and reportedly killed an animal, causing panic among the local population.

Forest officials believe it to be the same tiger that was active in the region a few days ago, during which it killed more than a dozen animals.

The tiger, which had shifted its location to the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) after roaming in Garhwa for about 15 days, has now returned to Garhwa, sparking concerns among the residents.

The Garhwa Divisional Forest Official, Ebin Benny Abraham, confirmed the tiger’s recent activity and outlined steps being taken to monitor its movements.

“We have information about the movement of a tiger in the Bhandaria forests of Garhwa, and we are trying to track its movements and monitor its activities by installing camera traps in the region. We have appealed to the villagers to inform forest officials in case the tiger is sighted in their area so that it becomes easier for us to track its movement,” Abraham said.

The forest officials have intensified surveillance in the region, collecting pug mark samples and setting up tracking cameras to determine the tiger’s precise movements.

“We have been informed about one animal killed by the tiger, and a camera trap has been installed at the location to track its activity,” Abraham added.

There is ongoing speculation about whether the tiger belongs to the Palamu Tiger Reserve or if it has entered Jharkhand from another area. PTR officials reported that in the past year and a half, five tigers and one tigress have been recorded in the reserve, frequently moving between Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts.