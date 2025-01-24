Tiger’s return creates panic in Jharkhand's Garhwa, kills another animal

RANCHI: After a 10-day disappearance, a tiger has reappeared in the Bhandaria forests of Garhwa and reportedly killed an animal, causing panic among the local population.
Forest officials believe it to be the same tiger that was active in the region a few days ago, during which it killed more than a dozen animals.
The tiger, which had shifted its location to the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) after roaming in Garhwa for about 15 days, has now returned to Garhwa, sparking concerns among the residents.
The Garhwa Divisional Forest Official, Ebin Benny Abraham, confirmed the tiger’s recent activity and outlined steps being taken to monitor its movements.
“We have information about the movement of a tiger in the Bhandaria forests of Garhwa, and we are trying to track its movements and monitor its activities by installing camera traps in the region. We have appealed to the villagers to inform forest officials in case the tiger is sighted in their area so that it becomes easier for us to track its movement,” Abraham said.
The forest officials have intensified surveillance in the region, collecting pug mark samples and setting up tracking cameras to determine the tiger’s precise movements.
“We have been informed about one animal killed by the tiger, and a camera trap has been installed at the location to track its activity,” Abraham added.
There is ongoing speculation about whether the tiger belongs to the Palamu Tiger Reserve or if it has entered Jharkhand from another area. PTR officials reported that in the past year and a half, five tigers and one tigress have been recorded in the reserve, frequently moving between Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts.
The resurgence of tiger activity in PTR is notable, as a tiger census conducted in 2018 reported no tigers in the reserve at that time. The area, which is connected by a tiger corridor to the Bandhavgarh and Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserves in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, has seen a sudden increase in tiger movements. According to PTR Deputy Director South Division Kumar Ashish, this may be due to territorial disputes among tigers in Madhya Pradesh, leading the defeated ones to seek new territory.
“Since there is a sudden increase in the tiger population in Madhya Pradesh, tigers have a tendency to fight for their supremacy. One which loses the fight leaves the place and starts looking for some other territory.
Since PTR is ensuring a better prey base for the big cats and setting up Soft Release Centres to ensure enough food for tigers, they find it a better place to settle down,” Ashish explained. He further noted that tigers typically require a territory of nearly 25 square kilometres.
Kumar Ashutosh, Director of the Palamu Tiger Reserve, shared updates on the tiger’s presence in the area. “Samples of scat and pug marks have been sent to the Wildlife Institute for examination. After analysis, we will know whether this is the seventh tiger in the Palamu Tiger Reserve or an older one,” he said.
Ashutosh also confirmed that a fifth tiger, which entered Jharkhand on 16th November, was captured on camera for the first time last Wednesday, increasing the official tiger count in PTR to six.
This tiger, believed to be an adult hunting for food, has reportedly killed over half a dozen cattle in the last 15 days in Garhwa district, according to preliminary investigations. Officials continue their efforts to track its movements and ensure the safety of both the wildlife and local communities.