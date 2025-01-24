Two Indian-origin persons among five people charged with carrying out robbery in US

According to the complaint filed in federal court, the five individuals perpetrated the gun-point home invasion robbery in the vicinity of the Town of Wallkill, New York around December 1, 2024.

When they arrived at the house, Singh, Roman, Hall and Suarez forced the homeowner and his 10-year-old daughter into the house at gunpoint.

The victim's wife was sitting with the couple's other three children, who ranged from approximately two to nine years old.

The defendants then zip-tied the hands and legs of the husband and wife and placed the couple on the couch next to their children.

Three of the four robbers then began to search throughout the house, while the fourth robber remained with the victim and his family, armed with what appeared to be a small black pistol, authorities said.