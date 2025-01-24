Unity key to realise Viksit Bharat: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave a rallying call for ‘swaraj’ (freedom) and exhorted people of the country to unite again for the vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

“As unity was essential for attaining Swaraj then, today unity is crucial for a Viksit Bharat. Today, we have to be united to create a developed India. With the inspiration of Netaji, we all have to come out of our comfort zone to build a developed India,” Modi asserted on the occasion of Netaji’s Jayanti.

The Prime Minister cautioned citizens about forces attempting to weaken the country.

Emphasising India’s unity under the inspiration of Netaji, he said, “We have to be cautious of those who want to weaken the country, who want to break the unity of the country.”

Virtually addressing the ‘Parakram Diwas’ event held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Modi stated that the iconic freedom fighter’s life remains a continuous source of inspiration. The event was held in Odisha’s Cuttack, which was Netaji’s birthplace.

Speaking about Netaji’s connection with India’s heritage, he remarked, “India is emerging from a colonial mindset and developing with pride in its heritage, in alignment with Netaji’s pride in India’s heritage.”

In his virtual address, Modi urged citizens to follow Netaji’s example, saying, “As Netaji never got trapped in a comfort zone and preferred to struggle for the country’s independence. Similarly, we all have to step out of our comfort zones to build a Viksit Bharat. We have to make ourself best globally. We have to chose excellence and focus on efficiency.”