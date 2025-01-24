Unity key to realise Viksit Bharat: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave a rallying call for ‘swaraj’ (freedom) and exhorted people of the country to unite again for the vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India).
“As unity was essential for attaining Swaraj then, today unity is crucial for a Viksit Bharat. Today, we have to be united to create a developed India. With the inspiration of Netaji, we all have to come out of our comfort zone to build a developed India,” Modi asserted on the occasion of Netaji’s Jayanti.
The Prime Minister cautioned citizens about forces attempting to weaken the country.
Emphasising India’s unity under the inspiration of Netaji, he said, “We have to be cautious of those who want to weaken the country, who want to break the unity of the country.”
Virtually addressing the ‘Parakram Diwas’ event held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Modi stated that the iconic freedom fighter’s life remains a continuous source of inspiration. The event was held in Odisha’s Cuttack, which was Netaji’s birthplace.
Speaking about Netaji’s connection with India’s heritage, he remarked, “India is emerging from a colonial mindset and developing with pride in its heritage, in alignment with Netaji’s pride in India’s heritage.”
In his virtual address, Modi urged citizens to follow Netaji’s example, saying, “As Netaji never got trapped in a comfort zone and preferred to struggle for the country’s independence. Similarly, we all have to step out of our comfort zones to build a Viksit Bharat. We have to make ourself best globally. We have to chose excellence and focus on efficiency.”
Stressing the importance of unity for a developed nation, Modi encouraged people to draw inspiration from Netaji’s life. He noted that Netaji took pride in India’s heritage and often spoke about its rich democratic history, and encouraged people to draw inspiration from it.
Citing his government’s, including the renaming of islands in the Andamans after Bose, the installation of his statue at India Gate, and the celebration of his birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’, the Prime Minister affirmed the government’s commitment to promoting Netaji’s legacy.
Highlighting his government’s achievements, he noted that the fast pace of development aligns with public progress, as over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and significant advancements in modern infrastructure have been achieved.
He stated that India has now emerged as a strong global voice and is making rapid strides to improve the lives of its citizens.
“Today, India’s role is increasing on the world stage, India’s voice is getting louder, and the day is not far when India will become the third-largest economic power in the world,” Modi said.
He stressed that a favourable environment exists globally for India’s progress and that the world is watching how the country makes the 21st century its own.
Calling on the people to work collectively to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister said, “We have to keep working continuously for a developed India with one goal and one objective inspired by Netaji, and this will be our true tribute to him.”
The Prime Minister paid tribute to Netaji at a commemoration event in Parliament along with leaders from different parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
School students were invited to the event and Modi interacted with them over a host of topics, including Netaji and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.