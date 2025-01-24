Uttarakhand: ED seizes Rs 70cr land linked to former minister

DEHRADUN: The Enforcement Directorate attached approximately 101 bighas of land valued at Rs 70 crore in Sahaspur area of Dehradun against former Forest Minister and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat.

Sources said the focus is on land purchased in the name of his wife, Deepti Rawat, and close associate Lakshmi Rana. This land is reportedly the site where the Doon Institute of Medical Sciences was constructed under the Shri Purna Devi Memorial Trust, with operations managed by Rawat’s son, Tushit Rawat. “The ED has been probing allegations of illegal tree felling and fraudulent land deals associated with the Corbett Tiger Reserve since December 2024,” a source said.

The ED discovered that two power of attorney documents were registered by Harak Singh Rawat’s close associates, Birendra Singh Kandari and Narendra Kumar Walia, in what is alleged to be a criminal conspiracy. However, the court has annulled the sale deeds related to the disputed land.