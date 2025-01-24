'We are against illegal immigration': MEA says will take back Indians overstaying in US

India on Friday reiterated its position that it supports legal migration and will take back its nationals, from anywhere provided their nationality can be verified as Indian.

This comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump directing government agencies to prepare to "immediately repel, repatriate, and remove" undocumented immigrants as part of a broader effort to combat what he called an "invasion" at the southern border. The Trump administration subsequently deported hundreds of migrants and arrested 538 more during a large-scale crackdown.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi is against illegal immigration — especially “because it is linked to several forms of organised crime.”

“For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians," Jaiswal said.

He was also asked about ongoing discussions regarding the return of illegal immigrants from the US and whether this would affect India’s commerce and industrial ties.