Wildfire rages in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: A wildfire is raging in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, threatening lives and property.

The fire, which broke out in the Tawang Chu river belt below the Sakgyur village in the Lungla subdivision at around 10 am, quickly spread. It was contained through the joint efforts of the district administration, police, Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and villagers.

Official sources said the fire was still raging in the jungle, and as such, an alert was sounded by the administration.

“The fire is spreading. We are maintaining a close watch. The area is inaccessible, away from the nearby road,” a senior official of the district administration told TNIE.

“The personnel of the Army, SSB, and police are still deployed, monitoring the situation. They are trying to bring the fire under control,” he added.