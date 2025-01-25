100-yr-old freedom fighter, dhak player, yoga expert from Kuwait in Padma list

NEW DELHI: A diverse group of unsung heroes, including a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, a yoga practitioner from Kuwait, and a para athlete who won Paralympic gold medal in archery will be conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s third-highest civilian honour, the government announced on Saturday ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.
Among the awardees is Shaikha AJ Al Sabah, a 48-year-old yoga practitioner from Kuwait. Shaikha, who founded Daratma, Kuwait’s first licensed yoga studio, has been recognised for her contribution to promoting yoga in the Gulf region using traditional techniques.
In 2021, she also spearheaded Yomnak lil Yaman, a fundraiser for Yemeni refugees and displaced people in war-torn Yemen.
Libia Lobo Sardesai, a prominent freedom fighter from Goa, co-founded the underground radio station Voz da Liberdade (Voice of Freedom) in 1955, rallying against Portuguese rule. Her efforts in Goa’s freedom movement have earned her a place among the Padma Shri awardees.
Another recipient, Gokul Chandra Dey, a 57-year-old dhak player from West Bengal, has been awarded the Padma Shri for breaking gender barriers in a male-dominated field. Dey trained 150 women in playing the traditional instrument, dhak, empowering them to popularise the art form.
In the list of honour is Harvinder Singh, a para archer from Haryana, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Singh expressed his gratitude, calling his recognition a moment of immense pride.
“With deep gratitude and honour, I accept the gracious invitation to the at-home reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 26. It is an occasion of immense pride and privilege to be in the presence of the esteemed President of India, a symbol of our nation’s unity and strength,” Harvinder Singh said in an Instagram post.
Other notable awardees include Nagaland’s fruit farmer L Hangthing, Puducherry’s instrumentalist P Datchanamoorthy, Madhya Pradesh’s social entrepreneur Sally Holkar, and Marathi author Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli, all of whom have made significant contributions in their respective fields.