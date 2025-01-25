2008 Mumbai terror attacks: Decks cleared for Tahawwur Rana’s extradition, as US Supreme Court dismisses his plea

NEW DELHI: Decks have now been cleared for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is a convict in the Mumbai terror attacks case, as he has no options left to avoid his deportation to India with the US Supreme Court dismissing his review petition against the move.

India has been seeking Rana’s extradition for him being wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case. Rana is a Canadian national of Pakistani origin.

The petition in the US Supreme Court was the last legal option for him to avoid his extradition to India. Earlier, he had lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court’s denial came on January 21, a day after Donald Trump took charge as the 47th President of the US. Rana had filed a “petition for a writ of certiorari” before the apex court on November 13.

According to reports the US Supreme Court said, “Petition DENIED.”

Sixty-four-year-old Rana is currently detained and lodged at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

According to India agencies Rana happens to be an associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, which shook Mumbai. At least 166 people were reported to have been killed in the attacks orchestrated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a banned outfit.

Ajmal Kasab was the sole attacker and he was caught alive and was the only convict executed in the case. The Indian agencies in their investigation found two more masterminds, who are yet to be brought to justice and Rana happens to be one of them.

Another accused Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, an Indian operative, who worked for the Lashkar terror group, was arrested in 2012 after being identified by Kasab and has currently been in jail in Mumbai.