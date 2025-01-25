Army unveils new battlefield surveillance system ‘Sanjay’

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged off ‘Sanjay’, a battlefield surveillance system (BSS) which will be inducted into the Indian Army by October this year.
“Sanjay an automated system which integrates the inputs from all ground and aerial battlefield sensors, processing them to confirm their veracity, preventing duplication and fusing them to produce a common surveillance picture of the battlefield over a secured army data network and satellite communication network,” Singh said after flagging off the system at South Block.
The system will be inducted to all operational brigades, divisions and corps of the Army in three phases between March and October this year, which has been declared as a ‘Year of Reforms’ in the MoD.
The induction of it “will enhance battlefield transparency and transform the future battlefield through a centralised web application which will provide inputs to Command & Army Headquarters, and the Indian Army decision support system,” Singh said.
Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and cutting-edge analytics, the BSS “will monitor the vast land borders, prevent intrusions, assess situations with unparalleled accuracy and prove to be a force multiplier in intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance,” the MoD said.
The system will enable commanders to operate in conventional and sub-conventional operations in a network-centric environment. Its induction will be an extraordinary leap towards data and network centricity in the Indian Army. “As the entire feed, real-time, will come to one place before the commanders, thus helping them in analysing and deciding and reacting quickly against the enemy,” said an officer.
Surveillance is important to know, among the other things, about the terrain, infrastructure development), troop and equipment deployment and placement. It is done through various means: ground and air being the main channels.
Sanjay, the defence ministry said, has been indigenously and jointly developed by the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
“It has created a conducive ecosystem towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as a follow-up to the Indian Army’s Year of Technology Absorption,” the officer said.