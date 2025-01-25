Army unveils new battlefield surveillance system ‘Sanjay’

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged off ‘Sanjay’, a battlefield surveillance system (BSS) which will be inducted into the Indian Army by October this year.

“Sanjay an automated system which integrates the inputs from all ground and aerial battlefield sensors, processing them to confirm their veracity, preventing duplication and fusing them to produce a common surveillance picture of the battlefield over a secured army data network and satellite communication network,” Singh said after flagging off the system at South Block.

The system will be inducted to all operational brigades, divisions and corps of the Army in three phases between March and October this year, which has been declared as a ‘Year of Reforms’ in the MoD.

The induction of it “will enhance battlefield transparency and transform the future battlefield through a centralised web application which will provide inputs to Command & Army Headquarters, and the Indian Army decision support system,” Singh said.