BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra shot dead by armed assailants in Haryana's Naraingarh

AMBALA: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana's Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants in Naraingarh, police said on Saturday.

Police stated that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal, when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening.

Puneet also sustained bullet injuries. After the attack, they were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where Harbilas succumbed to his injuries late at night, while Puneet was reported to be out of danger.