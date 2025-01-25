Centre invites 250 ASHAs for Republic Day ceremony

NEW DELHI: Around 250 ASHA workers or Accredited Social Health Activists, who form the backbone of India’s health schemes, are special guests at the 76th Republic Day Ceremony on Sunday.
To commemorate the outstanding contributions of ASHA, the central government has invited around 250 ASHA along with their spouses from various states as special guests to the Republic Day Ceremony.
The ASHAs are among the 10,000 special invitees, who will be witnessing the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26. The invitees include school students as well.
Interacting with the ASHAs at an event here Saturday, the Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that “ASHAs are the backbone of health schemes in the country.”
Appreciating their immense contribution to the society, she highlighted that “notable success in the TB elimination mission is significantly attributed to the grassroots level work done by the ASHAs.”
The invites to ASHAs as special guests at the Republic Day parade not only uplifts the morale of these dedicated health workers but also underscores the value of their contributions, acknowledging their essential role.
“It highlights the significance of their work in advancing public health across India, reinforcing the vital impact they have in improving healthcare access and outcomes,” according to a Union Health Ministry statement.
Srivastava also described ASHA, whose work was recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2022, as a display of India’s ‘Nari Shakti.’
Some of the ASHAs had come from remote areas and for some it was the first visit to the national capital.
There are currently over 10.29 lakh ASHAs, who serve as the first point of contact in India's healthcare system, acting as a crucial link between communities and essential health services.
They play a pivotal role in various government health initiatives, such as maternal and child healthcare, promoting immunisation, and supporting the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program.
ASHAs are also instrumental in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and contribute to a wide range of other national health programs.
Through their efforts, they are saving countless lives and ensuring that critical health interventions reach those in need, particularly in remote and underserved areas, the statement said.
The ASHAs will also get a chance to visit Delhi’s iconic landmarks. They will visit the National War Memorial at Kartavya Path with a stop at India Gate allowing them to pay homage to the nation's martyrs and will witness the 76th Republic Day parade on Sunday.
Apart from the ASHAs, as many as 100 children, who are winners of Veer Gatha 4.0, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education as part of Republic Day celebrations, will also be part of the celebrations. Of the total 100 winners, 66 are girls.
The winners on Saturday were felicitated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to the Union Education Ministry, for the first time, three government school band teams will perform in the Republic Day Parade.
School bands from Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Karnataka will perform at the parade in Vijay Chowk. Jharkhand girls from rural underprivileged backgrounds will perform at the Rostrum opposite Presidential dais.