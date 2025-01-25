Centre invites 250 ASHAs for Republic Day ceremony

NEW DELHI: Around 250 ASHA workers or Accredited Social Health Activists, who form the backbone of India’s health schemes, are special guests at the 76th Republic Day Ceremony on Sunday.

To commemorate the outstanding contributions of ASHA, the central government has invited around 250 ASHA along with their spouses from various states as special guests to the Republic Day Ceremony.

The ASHAs are among the 10,000 special invitees, who will be witnessing the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26. The invitees include school students as well.

Interacting with the ASHAs at an event here Saturday, the Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that “ASHAs are the backbone of health schemes in the country.”

Appreciating their immense contribution to the society, she highlighted that “notable success in the TB elimination mission is significantly attributed to the grassroots level work done by the ASHAs.”

The invites to ASHAs as special guests at the Republic Day parade not only uplifts the morale of these dedicated health workers but also underscores the value of their contributions, acknowledging their essential role.

“It highlights the significance of their work in advancing public health across India, reinforcing the vital impact they have in improving healthcare access and outcomes,” according to a Union Health Ministry statement.

Srivastava also described ASHA, whose work was recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2022, as a display of India’s ‘Nari Shakti.’