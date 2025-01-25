Chandigarh Diary | Neeraj Chopra’s quiet wedding with Himani Mor

Double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra married tennis coach Himani Mor at a private hill resort near Kandaghat on the Kumarhatti-Nahan highway in Himachal. The ceremony took place amidst beautiful pine forests and was attended by 70 close friends and family members. The couple kept the wedding details private until they shared their photos on social media. Neeraj looked stylish in a baby pink sherwani paired with a matching pagdi, while Himani looked stunning in a baby pink bridal lehenga. Her outfit featured intricate embroidery and was complemented by a matching bridal choora.

Politicos throng Tewari’s daughter’s reception

Congress MP from Chandigarh and former Union Minister Manish Tewari recently hosted a wedding reception for his daughter, Ineka, who married former Delhi Ranji captain and IPL player Himmat Singh Grewal in New Delhi. Among the guests were Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress President Amarinder Raja Warring, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, MP Randeep Surjewala, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Abhishek Singhvi, among others.