Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert: Prices skyrocket, fans in a frenzy

AHMEDABAD: Coldplay's highly anticipated live concerts are set to electrify Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, drawing an unprecedented crowd of 110,000 passionate fans from across India and beyond.

However, the excitement comes with significant challenges that are testing the city's infrastructure and hospitality capabilities.

The two-night musical extravaganza has triggered an economic tsunami in Ahmedabad, with local businesses capitalizing on the massive influx of fans. Hotel rates have experienced a jaw-dropping surge, transforming the city's accommodation landscape into a financial maze for concert-goers. What were once modest rooms priced at ₹1,000 per night are now commanding astronomical prices between ₹12,000 to ₹16,000 – a staggering increase that has left many fans reeling.