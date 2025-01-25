‘Economic ties between India & US very special’

NEW DELHI: Amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India and the US share a strong, multifaceted relationship and that the economic ties are ‘very special’.

“India-US relationship is very strong, multifaceted and the economic ties are something which is very special...We have established mechanisms between the US and India to discuss any matter or trade matters or matters related to trade,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, adding that New Delhi and Washington remain in close communication.

On the visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China on January 26-27, Jaiswal said that “all the issues of bilateral interest” will be discussed during the meeting with the Vice Minister in China.

Responding to a question on the Bangladesh border fencing, Jaiswal said that the objective is to tackle human trafficking, cattle smuggling and other illegal activities.