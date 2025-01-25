Election Commission's independence 'severely compromised' by PM-HM duo: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress hit out at the Election Commission on Saturday, saying the 'self-congratulation' on National Voters' Day would not obscure the fact that the poll panel as it has been functioning makes a 'mockery' of the Constitution.

The party also said that it is an insult to the voters themselves.

It also alleged that over the past decade, the professionalism and independence of the Election Commission has been 'severely compromised' by the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The National Voters' Day has been celebrated for the past 15 years to mark the inception of the Election Commission (EC) on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.