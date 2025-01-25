Election management bodies of 13 countries adopt Delhi declaration

NEW DELHI: The chiefs and delegates of election management bodies from 13 countries on Friday adopted ‘Delhi Declaration’ at an international event hosted by the Election Commission of India (EC). They vowed to adopt technological integration and innovation to make the electioneering process transparent, efficient and effective.

The declaration said that “a working group will be constituted of all willing Election Management Bodies (EMB) worldwide for dealing with issues of social media, artificial intelligence and cyber security, which will meet on a regular basis to take stock of the evolving challenges and collectively take up critical issues with big-tech entities and other stakeholders.”

It said that the countries will vigorously resist all fake narratives that may be created to undermine the electoral process and “the conduct of elections as prescribed under our respective laws and not allow these narratives to overwhelm our duties in any manner”.

The Delhi Declaration was adopted during the conclusion of the meet organised by the EC on ‘Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces; Key Takeaways for EMBs’.