Field appraisal finds gaps? Negative mark for cities in Swachh Survekshan

NEW DELHI: With an aim to make a robust mechanism for recognising efforts for sanitation improvement across states under annual Swachh Survekshan, the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) will penalise authorities if details of progress claimed don’t match with field assessment.

As per the new provisions introduced by the ministry, the urban local bodies will get zero mark in each indicator if the difference is upto 20%. In case of mismatch, marks will be deducted from overall score in each indicator.

If the gap is 21-30%, then 15 marks will be deducted as penalty and for 31-40%, deduction will be 20%. For 41-50% or above, 25 and 30 marks, the agencies will lose 25 and 30 marks respectively.

“Sometimes, the local bodies lodged 100% progress in the information system for the Swachh Survekshan. It has, however, been noticed that the reality is different. If deviation is observed that penalty will be imposed. For the first time, this provision has been introduced. The gap may exist for different reasons. Maybe there is a difference in the thought process or sometimes, facts are concealed. To resolve this issue, parameters have been slightly modified. Hence, it has been decided that the local representative of the team, which is updating details on the portal, will accompany our team for the field survey,” said officials privy to the matter.