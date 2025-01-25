Himachal CM Sukhu announces 25,000 new jobs, Rs 680 crore start-up scheme on 55th statehood day

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the government plans to create 25,000 new posts for which recruitment will start soon and added that the government has fulfilled six out of the ten promises made during the assembly elections on Saturday, Himachal’s 55th statehood day.
He said that the financial situation is such that loans are being taken to repay the principal and interest taken by the previous government.
Addressing the gathering at the 55th statehood day celebrations held at Baijnath in Kangra district on Saturday, Sukhu said, "Although the current government has been in power for only two years, the situation is such that loans are being taken to repay the principal and interest of previous debts."
"In the last two financial years, the government has taken a loan of Rs 30,080 crore, out of which Rs 18,854 crore, approximately 63 per cent of the total, has been used to repay the principal and interest on loans taken by the previous government,” he added.
He said that during the BJP’s tenure in 2021-22, the state received a revenue deficit grant of Rs 10,249 crore, which reduced to Rs 6,258 crore in 2023-24 and is expected to drop further to Rs 3,257 crore in the next financial year.
Despite financial constraints, he emphasised the government’s focus on resource generation rather than dependency on loans. He stated that the current government has generated an additional Rs 2,200 crore through reforms in excise, tourism, power, and mining policies, marking a first in the state’s history.
Sukhu said that the previous government did not think about increasing Himachal Pradesh’s revenue.
"Our government has initiated significant efforts to transform the state through ‘Vyavstha Parivartan’. By strengthening sectors such as dairy, natural farming, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and the rural economy, we are creating opportunities for employment and self-employment at the village level," he said.
Sukhu highlighted employment generation as a priority, with over 42,000 jobs provided in two years compared to 20,000 in five years under the previous BJP government.
"Over 12,500 posts have been filled in the government sector, including 3,202 posts in the elementary education department, and approximately 8,000 more will be filled in 2025. This includes 2,095 TGT, Shastri, and JBT positions, as well as 245 special educators and 6,297 NTT teachers. Whereas, the higher education department has filled 1,097 posts, and 1,337 employees have been regularised. Recruitment is underway for 769 computer teachers and others through limited direct recruitment," he added.
He said that in the police department, recruitment for 1,088 constables has begun, and results for 2,061 forest guards have been announced. Additionally, 3,000 posts in the Jal Shakti Department have been filled.
Sukhu said that previous recruitment, which was struck due to scams during the previous BJP regime has been cleared, filling 2,273 posts.
"Furthermore, the government plans to create 25,000 new posts across various categories, providing opportunities for unemployed youth with diverse qualifications to serve the state," he added.
Sukhu said that the state government has fulfilled six out of the ten promises made during the assembly elections.
"The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has been restored for 1.36 lakh government employees, while the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana has been launched, providing eligible women an honorarium of Rs 1500 per month in a phased manner. The guarantee of starting English-medium education from the first grade in all government schools has been fulfilled. Modern and well-equipped Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools are being established in all 68 assembly constituencies in a phased manner. Under the Dr Y S Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, students are being offered education loans at a 1 per cent interest rate for studies in India and abroad," he said.
Sukhu said that the government has also launched the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-Up scheme for youth.
"A minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 40 per kg for wheat and Rs 30 per kg for maize grown through natural farming was being provided, while the MSP for cow milk has been increased from Rs 32 to Rs 45 per liter, and for buffalo milk, it has been raised from Rs 47 to Rs 55 per liter. To benefit small farmers and livestock rearers, the government has launched a scheme to purchase cow dung at Rs 300 per quintal, fulfilling another key promise of the Congress ‘Pratigya Patra’," he said.
Sukhu stated that 2000 individuals have voluntarily given up electricity subsidies following the government’s appeal.
He said that the government is also developing Himachal Pradesh as a tourist destination in a big way.