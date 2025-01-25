Himachal CM Sukhu announces 25,000 new jobs, Rs 680 crore start-up scheme on 55th statehood day

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the government plans to create 25,000 new posts for which recruitment will start soon and added that the government has fulfilled six out of the ten promises made during the assembly elections on Saturday, Himachal’s 55th statehood day.

He said that the financial situation is such that loans are being taken to repay the principal and interest taken by the previous government.

Addressing the gathering at the 55th statehood day celebrations held at Baijnath in Kangra district on Saturday, Sukhu said, "Although the current government has been in power for only two years, the situation is such that loans are being taken to repay the principal and interest of previous debts."

"In the last two financial years, the government has taken a loan of Rs 30,080 crore, out of which Rs 18,854 crore, approximately 63 per cent of the total, has been used to repay the principal and interest on loans taken by the previous government,” he added.

He said that during the BJP’s tenure in 2021-22, the state received a revenue deficit grant of Rs 10,249 crore, which reduced to Rs 6,258 crore in 2023-24 and is expected to drop further to Rs 3,257 crore in the next financial year.

Despite financial constraints, he emphasised the government’s focus on resource generation rather than dependency on loans. He stated that the current government has generated an additional Rs 2,200 crore through reforms in excise, tourism, power, and mining policies, marking a first in the state’s history.

Sukhu said that the previous government did not think about increasing Himachal Pradesh’s revenue.

"Our government has initiated significant efforts to transform the state through ‘Vyavstha Parivartan’. By strengthening sectors such as dairy, natural farming, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and the rural economy, we are creating opportunities for employment and self-employment at the village level," he said.