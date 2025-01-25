Himachal to become the third state in India to legally cultivate cannabis for industrial and medicinal use

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh will become the third state in India, after Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, to undertake controlled, legal cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal use. The state hopes to generate additional revenue of about Rs 500 crore per annum. Due to its suitable agro-climatic conditions, cannabis grows naturally in regions such as Kullu, Manali, Mandi, Chamba, Shimla, and Sirmaur. The state cabinet approved the proposal yesterday.
The cabinet has authorised the revenue department to undertake controlled cannabis cultivation in the state and to conduct a pilot study on cannabis cultivation, which will be jointly carried out by two universities: Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya at Palampur in Kangra district, and Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture at Nauni in Solan district. The study will assess and recommend the future roadmap for this initiative, and the agriculture department has been designated as the nodal agency for cannabis cultivation.
This decision was made during the state cabinet meeting held at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Friday.
At present, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh are engaged in cannabis cultivation, primarily for use in the pharmaceutical sector to prepare medicines.
Sources indicate that the agriculture department, designated as the nodal agency, will work out the modalities for beginning cannabis cultivation. The department has been given six months to prepare all the required guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs), including selecting the cannabis species most suitable for the pharmaceutical sector. Additionally, the department will establish seed banks to supply farmers who will be issued licenses, ensuring that the seeds provided contain a low narcotic content.
Another significant challenge will be procuring hemp seeds with less than 0.3% THC content to prevent their use for narcotic purposes. The state will also need to create specialised labs to produce high-quality seeds suitable for the medicinal and industrial sectors, according to sources.
Furthermore, the state government will need to amend the state Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Rules, 1985, for this purpose and ensure strict regulation, including specialised excise staff for monitoring and enforcement.
Last year, the state assembly adopted a resolution endorsing the recommendations of the committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to amend the NDPS rules for this purpose. The committee had submitted its report to the state government on September 22, 2023. The report recommended cannabis cultivation for industrial and medicinal use under Sections 10 and 14 of the NDPS Act.
The committee suggested allowing the cultivation of cannabis for industrial purposes, such as obtaining fibre or seed or for horticultural purposes, in compliance with Section 14 of the NDPS Act, with cultivation limited to open areas.
The committee prepared the report after visiting Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand to gather firsthand insights from experts involved in non-narcotic cannabis cultivation.