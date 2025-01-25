Himachal to become the third state in India to legally cultivate cannabis for industrial and medicinal use

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh will become the third state in India, after Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, to undertake controlled, legal cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal use. The state hopes to generate additional revenue of about Rs 500 crore per annum. Due to its suitable agro-climatic conditions, cannabis grows naturally in regions such as Kullu, Manali, Mandi, Chamba, Shimla, and Sirmaur. The state cabinet approved the proposal yesterday.

The cabinet has authorised the revenue department to undertake controlled cannabis cultivation in the state and to conduct a pilot study on cannabis cultivation, which will be jointly carried out by two universities: Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya at Palampur in Kangra district, and Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture at Nauni in Solan district. The study will assess and recommend the future roadmap for this initiative, and the agriculture department has been designated as the nodal agency for cannabis cultivation.

This decision was made during the state cabinet meeting held at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Friday.