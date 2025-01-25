J&K bans education department from ordering students to attend political rallies

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday banned the education department from passing any directions to students or staff for participation in political programmes or rallies.

The ban, issued through a circular by the School Education Department, comes after the government faced criticism from various quarters over an education department circular directing Poonch authorities to participate in a Tiranga rally of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

The circular was issued by Poonch Chief Education Officer, who directed heads of several schools to send 40-50 students and two teachers to the rally.

The circular attracted criticism from the PDP which alleged the government was using education as a "propaganda tool".

"It is enjoined upon all the Officers including Chief Education Officers, Zonal Education Officers and Head of Institutions of all the schools under School Education Department to not to grant any permission or give direction to students or staff (including all categories of teachers) to participate in any political programme, rally etc. organized by any political party/organization," the latest circular read.