Man accused of killing two during Sambhal clashes arrested

SAMBHAL: Police have arrested a man accused of killing two people during violence over the survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district last November, an officer said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said Waris, a resident of Khagghu Sarai under the Nakhasa police station area, had been arrested.

During the violence over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, Waris had allegedly fired at the police team. So far, 72 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on November 24.

Chandra said a country-made pistol, two live rounds and an empty cartridge were seized from Waris. After completing the legal process, the accused was sent to jail, he added.

Waris is accused of killing Mohammad Kaif and Naeem. The accused is a member of the notorious Sariq Sata gang. He took active part in the violence on the instigation of the gang members, the police officer said.

The gang allegedly provided him with the weapons used in the violence. A search is underway for his other associates, he added.

In a statement, the police said the gang members had asked Waris to kill the lawyer who had come from outside while talking about protecting the mosque.

Four people died and several others, including security personnel, injured in the clashes.