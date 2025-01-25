NMC remains silent on action against 198 medical colleges for stipend violations

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has refused to share the action it has taken against 198 medical colleges and institutions that have not paid stipends to undergraduate interns, postgraduate residents, and senior residents.

Interestingly, the NMC issued show-cause notices to these 198 government and private medical colleges and institutions last November, which this paper first reported, for non-submission of the details of stipends paid to undergraduate interns, PG residents, and senior residents or PGs in super-speciality colleges and institutions.

The majority of medical colleges and institutions violating the norms are in Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

In an RTI reply, when asked what action it had taken against them, the NMC stated that “... as per available information, the matter is sub judice.”

Speaking with this paper, Kerala-based RTI activist Dr. K. V. Babu said, “The NMC has a track record of shielding private medical colleges, which are not complying with the NMC regulations regarding stipends for interns/PGs. Otherwise, how can they stonewall an RTI application about stipends paid to interns and PGs by invoking sub judice issues?”