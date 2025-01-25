Northeast small tea growers bitter about increasing imports, seek Centre's intervention

GUWAHATI: Over two lakh small tea growers on Friday petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the banner 'North East Confederation Small Tea Growers’ Association' seeking the Centre’s help to save the 200-year-old Indian tea industry.

The growers contribute over 54 per cent of tea produced in the Northeast.

In a letter, the association said the Tea Board had directed the small tea growers to stop harvesting tea leaves from December 1, 2024, to overcome the demand-supply mismatch.

“But now, we have noticed that there has been a huge jump in imports of tea from Nepal, Kenya and other African countries. As per the official figures of Tea Board of Kenya, the exports from Kenya to India in 2024 (January to October) is 13.71 million kgs whereas in 2023 (January to October), it was 3.53 million kgs. Therefore, there has been a jump of 288 per cent,” the association said.

“Similarly, regarding the import of Nepal tea, the Mechi Customs Office has witnessed a 55.70 per cent rise in tea export to India in the last six months. The early closure of tea production in North India is cited as the reason behind the rise in the import of tea. Therefore, the Tea Board’s intention to control the oversupply of tea in India was defeated,” the association further stated.