'Nothing can be more brazen': CPIM slams Waqf JPC chairman's move to suspend opposition MPs from panel

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Saturday strongly disapproved of the suspension of opposition members from a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to look into the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the panel chairman and appealed to those who cherish democracy to oppose the "brazen act".

"The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly disapproves the move by the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf Bill. The chairman of the committee has chosen a flimsy ground to suspend all the members of the JPC belonging to opposition parties and who were opposed to the government's views," the party said in a statement issued here.

"Nothing could be more brazen to undermine the legitimate parliamentary process through the committee system, which has been so clearly laid down and reinforced over the years through precedents," it added.