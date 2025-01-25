Padma Awards: 139 eminent personalities, unsung heroes chosen for 2025

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday announced the names of 139 eminent individuals selected for the Padma Awards for 2025. Among them, Osamu Suzuki, the former CEO of Suzuki Motors known for bringing the people's car to India, and renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha were listed among seven distinguished personalities to receive the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.

Others conferred the Padma Vibhushan include Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy for medicine from Telangana, Justice (Retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar for public affairs from Chandigarh, Kaumudini Rajnikant Lakhia for art from Gujarat, Lakshminarayana Subramaniam for art from Karnataka, and the late M.T. Vasudevan Nair for literature and education from Kerala.

Nineteen individuals were announced as recipients of the Padma Bhushan award. Notable among them are the late BJP leader from Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi and Shiv Sena leader from Maharashtra Manohar Joshi. Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur of Bandit Queen fame, ace Indian hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, noted economist Bibek Debroy, the late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, and former chairman of Prasar Bharati A. Surya Prakash are also on the list of Padma Bhushan awardees.

Sadhvi Ritambhara, who rose to prominence during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the 1990s, has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan, according to the list released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday evening.