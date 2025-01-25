Padma Awards: 139 eminent personalities, unsung heroes chosen for 2025

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday announced the names of 139 eminent individuals selected for the Padma Awards for 2025. Among them, Osamu Suzuki, the former CEO of Suzuki Motors known for bringing the people's car to India, and renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha were listed among seven distinguished personalities to receive the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.
Others conferred the Padma Vibhushan include Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy for medicine from Telangana, Justice (Retd) Jagdish Singh Khehar for public affairs from Chandigarh, Kaumudini Rajnikant Lakhia for art from Gujarat, Lakshminarayana Subramaniam for art from Karnataka, and the late M.T. Vasudevan Nair for literature and education from Kerala.
Nineteen individuals were announced as recipients of the Padma Bhushan award. Notable among them are the late BJP leader from Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi and Shiv Sena leader from Maharashtra Manohar Joshi. Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur of Bandit Queen fame, ace Indian hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, noted economist Bibek Debroy, the late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, and former chairman of Prasar Bharati A. Surya Prakash are also on the list of Padma Bhushan awardees.
Sadhvi Ritambhara, who rose to prominence during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the 1990s, has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan, according to the list released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday evening.
In the list of 113 recipients of the Padma Shri award, many unsung heroes have been recognised. Prominent among them are Libia Lobo Sardesai, a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa who played a pivotal role in the state's freedom movement; Gokul Chandra Dey, a 57-year-old Dhak player from West Bengal who broke gender stereotypes by training 150 women in a traditionally male-dominated field; and Dr Neerja Bhatla, a gynaecologist from Delhi specialising in cervical cancer detection, prevention, and management.
Sardesai co-founded an underground radio station, Voz da Liberdade (Voice of Freedom), in a forested area in 1955 to rally people against Portuguese rule in Goa.
Dey created a lightweight Dhak, reducing its weight by 1.5 kg compared to conventional instruments. He represented India at various international platforms and performed with maestros such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain.
The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (for distinguished service of a higher order), and Padma Shri (for distinguished service). These awards recognise achievements in various fields or disciplines that involve an element of public service.
The awards are conferred based on recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister each year.
The Padma Awards for 2025 include 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recipients. Among the awardees, 23 are women, while 10 individuals are from the Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI category. Additionally, 13 awards have been conferred posthumously.
Here is the full list of all 139 Padma Awardees for 2025:
Padma Vibhushan
Shri Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy, Medicine
Justice (Retd.) Shri Jagdish Singh Khehar, Public Affairs
Smt. Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, Art
Shri Lakshminarayana Subramaniam, Art
Shri MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous), Literature and Education
Shri Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous), Trade and Industry
Smt. Sharda Sinha (Posthumous), Art
Padma Bhushan
Shri A Surya Prakash, Literature and Education - Journalism
Shri Anant Nag, Art
Shri Bibek Debroy (Posthumous), Literature and Education
Shri Jatin Goswami, Art
Shri Jose Chacko Periappuram, Medicine
Shri Kailash Nath Dikshit, Archaeology
Shri Manohar Joshi (Posthumous), Public Affairs
Shri Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Trade and Industry
Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna, Art
Shri PR Sreejesh, Sports
Shri Pankaj Patel, Trade and Industry
Shri Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous), Art
Shri Rambahadur Rai, Literature and Education - Journalism
Sadhvi Ritambhara, Social Work
Shri S Ajith Kumar, Art
Shri Shekhar Kapur, Art
Ms. Shobana Chandrakumar, Art
Shri Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous), Public Affairs
Shri Vinod Dham, Science and Engineering
Padma Shri
Shri Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, Art
Shri Achyut Ramchandra Palav, Art
Shri Ajay V Bhatt, Science and Engineering
Shri Anil Kumar Boro, Literature and Education
Shri Arijit Singh, Art
Smt. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Trade and Industry
Shri Arunoday Saha, Literature and Education
Shri Arvind Sharma, Literature and Education
Shri Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Medicine
Shri Ashok Laxman Saraf, Art
Shri Ashutosh Sharma, Science and Engineering
Smt. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Art
Shri Baijnath Maharaj, Spiritualism
Shri Barry Godfray John, Art
Smt. Begam Batool, Art
Shri Bharat Gupt, Art
Shri Bheru Singh Chouhan, Art
Shri Bhim Singh Bhavesh, Social Work
Smt. Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, Art
Shri Budhendra Kumar Jain, Medicine
Shri CS Vaidyanathan, Public Affairs
Shri Chaitram Deochand Pawar, Social Work
Shri Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous), Literature and Education
Shri Chandrakant Sompura, Architecture
Shri Chetan E Chitnis, Science and Engineering
Shri David R Syiemlieh, Literature and Education
Shri Durga Charan Ranbir, Art
Shri Farooq Ahmad Mir, Art
Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, Literature and Education
Smt. Gita Upadhyay, Literature and Education
Shri Gokul Chandra Das, Art
Shri Guruvayur Dorai, Art
Shri Harchandan Singh Bhatty, Art
Shri Hariman Sharma, Agriculture
Shri Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale, Art
Shri Harvinder Singh, Sports
Shri Hassan Raghu, Art
Shri Hemant Kumar, Medicine
Shri Hriday Narayan Dixit, Literature and Education
Shri Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous), Literature and Education
Shri Inivalappil Mani Vijayan, Sports
Shri Jagadish Joshila, Literature and Education
Smt. Jaspinder Narula, Art
Shri Jonas Masetti, Spiritualism
Shri Joynacharan Bathari, Art
Smt. Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, Social Work
Shri K. Damodaran, Culinary
Shri K L Krishna, Literature and Education
Smt. K Omanakutty Amma, Art
Shri Kishore Kunal (Posthumous), Civil Service
Shri L Hangthing, Agriculture
Shri Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, Literature and Education - Journalism
Shri Lalit Kumar Mangotra, Literature and Education
Shri Lama Lobzang (Posthumous), Spiritualism
Smt. Libia Lobo Sardesai, Social Work
Shri MD Srinivas, Science and Engineering
Shri Madugula Nagaphani Sarma, Art
Shri Mahabir Nayak, Art
Smt. Mamata Shankar, Art
Shri Manda Krishna Madiga, Public Affairs
Shri Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli, Literature and Education
Shri Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous), Art
Shri Nagendra Nath Roy, Literature and Education
Shri Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous), Public Affairs
Shri Naren Gurung, Art
Smt. Neerja Bhatla, Medicine
Smt. Nirmala Devi, Art
Shri Nitin Nohria, Literature and Education
Shri Onkar Singh Pahwa, Trade and Industry
Shri P Datchanamoorthy, Art
Shri Pandi Ram Mandavi, Art
Shri Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai, Art
Shri Pawan Goenka, Trade and Industry
Shri Prashanth Prakash, Trade and Industry
Smt. Pratibha Satpathy, Literature and Education
Shri Purisai Kannappa Sambandan, Art
Shri R Ashwin, Sports
Shri R G Chandramogan, Trade and Industry
Smt. Radha Bahin Bhatt, Social Work
Shri Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy, Art
Shri Ramdarash Mishra, Literature and Education
Shri Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar, Art
Shri Ratan Kumar Parimoo, Art
Shri Reba Kanta Mahanta, Art
Shri Renthlei Lalrawna, Literature and Education
Shri Ricky Gyan Kej, Art
Shri Sajjan Bhajanka, Trade and Industry
Smt. Sally Holkar, Trade and Industry
Shri Sant Ram Deswal, Literature and Education
Shri Satyapal Singh, Sports
Shri Seeni Viswanathan, Literature and Education
Shri Sethuraman Panchanathan, Science and Engineering
Smt. Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Medicine
Shri Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa), Literature and Education
Shri Shyam Bihari Agrawal, Art
Smt. Soniya Nityanand, Medicine
Shri Stephen Knapp, Literature and Education
Shri Subhash Khetulal Sharma, Agriculture
Shri Suresh Harilal Soni, Social Work
Shri Surinder Kumar Vasal, Science and Engineering
Shri Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj), Spiritualism
Shri Syed Ainul Hasan, Literature and Education
Shri Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Art
Smt. Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, Art
Shri Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla, Literature and Education
Shri Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi, Literature and Education
Shri Vasudeo Kamath, Art
Shri Velu Aasaan, Art
Shri Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar, Art
Shri Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj, Spiritualism
Smt. Vijayalakshmi Deshamane, Medicine
Shri Vilas Dangre, Medicine
Shri Vinayak Lohani, Social Work