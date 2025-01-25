Petitioner who asserted existence of temple inside Ajmer dargah attacked; police yet to confirm

JAIPUR: Vishnu Gupta, who had filed a petition asserting the existence of a Shiva temple within the Ajmer dargah premises, was allegedly attacked on Saturday morning. Reports suggest that while Gupta was returning from Ajmer to Jaipur, his car was fired upon at around 6 am on Saturday.

According to sources, two bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. However, the police have not yet confirmed the incident. Reacting to the alleged attack, Gupta stated that it was a well-planned conspiracy against him.

Vishnu Gupta asserted, "I had come to Ajmer for the hearing in the Dargah case. I stayed in a hotel in Ajmer overnight. I left for Delhi in a car at around 5:45 am in the morning. The driver was driving the car. Near Gaghwana culvert, unknown bike riders started following us. They opened fire on the car. After this, they asked the driver to speed up."

About three months ago, Vishnu Gupta had reported a phone call at Ajmer's Christianganj police station. He claimed that the caller had threatened him to withdraw the Ajmer dargah case filed in court, saying, "Withdraw the case, or you will be killed."

It is noteworthy that Vishnu Gupta, the national president of Hindu Sena, had filed a petition in the civil court in November last year, claiming the presence of a Sankat Mochan Mahadev temple within the Ajmer Dargah premises.

The petition, citing retired judge Harbilas Sarda's book titled Ajmer: Historical and Descriptive, written in 1911 claims that temple debris was used in the construction of the Dargah. It also mentioned that there was a Jain temple in the sanctum sanctorum and the premises.

The civil court accepted the petition, and two hearings have been conducted so far, with the most recent one held on January 24.

The incident has sparked concerns over Gupta's security, with his supporters demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. Further updates are awaited as the police continue their investigation into the alleged attack.