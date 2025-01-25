Police suspect involvement of more than one person in Saif's stabbing case

MUMBAI: Mumbai police suspect more than one person may be involved in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, in which a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested, an official said on Saturday.

The police had cited suspicion about the involvement of more persons in the crime as one of the grounds for seeking the arrested accused's custody in the remand application, the official said without elaborating further on the matter.

He said the police collected blood samples and clothes of Khan and his staff present during the stabbing at the actor's residence in Bandra on January 16, and have sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

On January 19, the police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national, for the attack from neighbouring Thane city.

A court on Friday extended the police custody of Shariful till January 29.