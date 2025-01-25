Prime suspect in murder of five in Meerut killed in police encounter

MEERUT: A man who is the prime suspect in the murder of five of his family members and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in a police encounter early morning on Saturday, officials said.
In a statement, police said that a team tracked down Jameel Hussain alias Naeem on Saturday morning and an encounter ensued.
"Naeem sustained gunshot injuries and was declared dead at a nearby hospital," reads the statement.
Naeem was the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of five people -- his stepbrother Moin and his wife and their three children -- at the latter's residence at Lisari Gate on January 9.
The victims were found dead with head injuries.
Following the murders, police had announced a reward for Naeem and his accomplice, Salman.
"Investigations revealed that Naeem, who had a history of criminal activities in Delhi and Thane, had been changing his name and location to evade arrest. The motive behind the heinous crime was a dispute over money and property," a statement shared by Director General of Police (DGP) of UP Prashant Kumar read.
Police are still on the lookout for Salman.
"Naeem was located in Madina Colony on Saturday morning where a police team surrounded the area based on intelligence reports. During the operation, Naeem opened fire on the police. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, Naeem was injured and was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors later declared him dead from his injuries," said Meerut Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada.
Tada said that Naeem was also wanted in Delhi and Maharashtra ?where he is implicated in murder cases.
Meerut police formed five teams to catch him after he murdered the entire family of his stepbrother, Moin alias Moinuddin (52), his wife Asma (45), and their daughters Afsah (8), Aziza (4), and Adeeba (1).
Police said the bodies of the husband and wife were found wrapped in bedsheets, while those of their three children were stuffed in the storage compartment of a bed at the family's home in the densely populated Suhail Garden neighbourhood in the Lisari Gate police station area.