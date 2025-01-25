Uttar Pradesh government's claim on economy unrealistic, BJP can only say a trillion lies: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the Uttar Pradesh government is only capable of 'a trillion lies' and its claim of making the state's economy reach the USD 1 trillion target in the next four years is 'impossible'.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged the BJP government was plagued with corruption, and said there were no tangible investments that have left the farmers, traders, businessmen, and industrialists struggling.

"BJP can only make a record of saying 1 trillion lies and nothing else," he said in a Hindi post.