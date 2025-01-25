Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code on January 27

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hailed the upcoming Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law as a "glorious era" for the residents of Uttarakhand. In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal stated, "This law, which eliminates discrimination based on religion, caste, and tradition, will position Uttarakhand as a model state."

He further emphasized, "Just as the holy waters of the Ganges purify and enrich the entire nation, the Uniform Civil Code will establish legal uniformity, equal laws, and equal rights across the country."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Agarwal further stated, "The proposed UCC will create uniform laws regarding marriage, divorce, property, and family for people of all religions and castes".

"This law will empower maternal strength, promote societal unity, and safeguard everyone's rights," Agarwal emphasized. He explained that the UCC aims to simplify existing laws by replacing the Hindu Marriage Act, the Hindu Succession Act, and the Muslim Personal Law Application Act with new regulations.

Most notably, practices such as polygamy, polyandry, 'halala', 'iddat', and triple talaq will be completely invalidated under this new code.

"The UCC will also mandate the registration of marriages. For marriages that occurred after March 27, 2010, if they have already been registered, simply providing information will suffice. "It is a proud moment for all of us that this historic initiative is starting from Devbhoomi," Agarwal added.

In response to Congress's allegations regarding the exclusion of tribal communities from the UCC, BJP MLA Kishore Upadhyay remarked, "All points were clarified during discussions in the draft committee and the assembly. Some rights concerning Scheduled Tribe areas are reserved at the center, which creates certain legal constraints. However, if the tribal community reaches a consensus on this issue in the future, their inclusion can be considered."