Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code on January 27

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, just one day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. With this initiative, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India to have its own UCC since independence.
Confirming the news, Chief Minister's Secretary Shailesh Bagoli stated, "Letters have been sent to all departments regarding the UCC implementation." On the same day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also launch the UCC portal. The notification for the new law will be issued on January 27, with the portal launch scheduled for 12:30 PM at the secretariat, dedicated to the state's residents.
Secretary Bagoli revealed that under the new law, there will be significant changes to marriage registration, live-in relationships, and the rules concerning children born from such arrangements. "The new legislation aims to provide clarity and uniformity in personal laws," he stated.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hailed the upcoming Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law as a "glorious era" for the residents of Uttarakhand. In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal stated, "This law, which eliminates discrimination based on religion, caste, and tradition, will position Uttarakhand as a model state."
He further emphasized, "Just as the holy waters of the Ganges purify and enrich the entire nation, the Uniform Civil Code will establish legal uniformity, equal laws, and equal rights across the country."
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Agarwal further stated, "The proposed UCC will create uniform laws regarding marriage, divorce, property, and family for people of all religions and castes".
"This law will empower maternal strength, promote societal unity, and safeguard everyone's rights," Agarwal emphasized. He explained that the UCC aims to simplify existing laws by replacing the Hindu Marriage Act, the Hindu Succession Act, and the Muslim Personal Law Application Act with new regulations.
Most notably, practices such as polygamy, polyandry, 'halala', 'iddat', and triple talaq will be completely invalidated under this new code.
"The UCC will also mandate the registration of marriages. For marriages that occurred after March 27, 2010, if they have already been registered, simply providing information will suffice. "It is a proud moment for all of us that this historic initiative is starting from Devbhoomi," Agarwal added.
In response to Congress's allegations regarding the exclusion of tribal communities from the UCC, BJP MLA Kishore Upadhyay remarked, "All points were clarified during discussions in the draft committee and the assembly. Some rights concerning Scheduled Tribe areas are reserved at the center, which creates certain legal constraints. However, if the tribal community reaches a consensus on this issue in the future, their inclusion can be considered."