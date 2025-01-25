What did Pawar do as agri minister for 10 yrs, asks Shah

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, saying he failed to do anything for the cooperative sector during his 10-year tenure as the agriculture minister in the UPA government at the Centre.

Shah said the soldiers and farmers are important for the country, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the cooperatives department for the development of farmers. “Farmers are now being developed through the cooperative department. Sharad Pawar was the agriculture minister at the Centre for 10 years, what he did for the country? He could not even make a separate cooperative department for the farmers,” Shah said while inaugurating a soil-testing centre for farmers at Ajang in Nasik.

“What did Mr Pawar do for sugar factories, farmers, cooperatives? He only marketed himself as a leader of the co-operative sector. But what did he do for this sector? It’s easy to become a leader through marketing, but you have to work on the ground. PM Narendra Modi is working to connect farmers with multinational companies and develop them,” he said.