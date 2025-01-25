Wild elephant scare grips Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, Shahdol as three tuskers ravage houses in search of food

BHOPAL: Two neighbouring districts in eastern and south-eastern Madhya Pradesh are facing the menace of three wild elephants that are destroying kutcha houses in their search for suitable food.

Two male elephants that migrated from the neighbouring Marwahi area of Chhattisgarh have been a cause of concern for villagers and wildlife teams in Anuppur district for the past month. Their presence even forced two families in a remote village to place their belongings on a tree for safety last month.

Meanwhile, in Shahdol district's Beohari East forest range, another male elephant, likely part of a herd from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria and Shahdol districts, has also been on a destructive rampage. This has triggered protests by residents of Bedra village on Friday.

In Pandadol Tola (Kusumahi) village of Anuppur district, which reportedly houses just two families - one from the Baiga tribe and the other from the Gond tribe - both tribal families had no option but to hang their belongings, particularly food grains and related items, on trees for several days last month.