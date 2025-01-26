Bihar girl raped while going to school to attend Republic Day function, accused arrested

PATNA: Republic day celebrations turned into a nightmare for a 10-year-old girl student in Bihar's Bhojpur district as she was held captive and raped by a man when she was going to school to attend the Republic Day function.

The victim was forcibly taken into a room and raped by Ajay Singh who assaulted her when she protested his move. Her cries for help went on deaf ears as nobody came to her rescue. The offender escaped after abandoning the victim wreathing in pain.

The survivor later reached her home and narrated her ordeal. The family members later admitted her to the government hospital at Ara where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition deteriorated due to excess discharge of blood.

The girl’s relative said, “We immediately informed the police about the incident. A police team visited the spot and collected evidence. What happened later is not known to us. We are here in the hospital to look after the victim.”

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar, Ranjeet Kumar Singh, confirmed that the accused has been arrested. He will be produced in a court at Ara,” he said, adding that the girl’s medical examination has been conducted.

“The medical report is awaited. Preliminary investigation suggested that the girl has been raped,” he added.

The accused is stated to be a co-resident of the victim. A case has been lodged against Ajay under relevant sections of POSCO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.