Bomb threat at Jammu's Republic Day venue turns out to be a hoax

JAMMU: A bomb threat prompted a thorough search at the main Republic Day venue here in Jammu and Kashmir, hours before the start of the function, officials said on Sunday.

However, the threat received through e-mail late Saturday, proved to be a hoax, the officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to unfurl the national flag and take salute at the march past at the M A Stadium, the venue for the main Republic Day function in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also attending the function as the chief guest.