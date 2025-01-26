Eminent cardiac surgeon Dr K M Cherian who pioneered India's first coronary artery surgery, passes away

CHENNAI: Eminent cardiac surgeon Dr K M Cherian, who performed the country's first coronary artery bypass here about 50 years ago, has died, sources said on Sunday.

The city-based veteran, in his 80s, died in Bengaluru on Saturday after reportedly collapsing during a function.

Tributes and condolences poured in from various sections.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn Padmashri Dr K.M. Cherian @kmcherian... a true pioneer who performed the first coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) 50 years ago," Dr Rajesh Rajan, Chairman, Board of Governors, Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists & President, Association of MD Physicians, said on 'X.'