Ex-MLA, legislator arrested after attacking each other's offices in Roorkee, waving pistols

DEHRADUN: The rivalry between former BJP MLA from Laksar Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' and Independent MLA from Khanpur Umesh Kumar took a violent turn on Sunday when both of them allegedly attacked each other's offices along with dozens of their supporters following the announcement of local body election results in Uttarakhand.
On Sunday evening, Champion created a ruckus at Kumar's Roorkee office along with his supporters and fired several rounds in the air.
As soon as Kumar learned about Champion's ruckus and firing at his office, he reached Champion's office along with his supporters and created commotion in a similar manner.
The situation escalated quickly, leading to the police intervening and taking Kunwar Pranav 'Champion' into custody. Later MLA Umesh Kumar was also detained by authorities for allegedly orchestrating a retaliatory attack at 'Champion's' office.
Sources reported that multiple rounds were fired at the office of Khanpur MLA. A local official described the situation as "a serious escalation in political tensions," emphasising the urgent need for decisive action to restore order.
Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Paraminder Dobal, informed TNIE, "In light of the incident, we have recommended to the District Magistrate the cancellation of the firearm licenses for both the former and current MLAs, as well as the revocation of their security detail."
PTI reported that Champion was picked up by the police from his residence in Dehradun following the incident and taken to Haridwar. In a video that has gone viral, he was seen in a police van going from Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun.
Talking to reporters from inside the police van, Champion said the Khanpur MLA had attacked his mansion in Landhaura on Saturday night and abused him. What he did today was in reaction to that, Champion said.
"When I reacted, I was picked up.It is an injustice. I will fight against it," Champion told reporters.
His wife Devyani Singh claimed that a complaint was lodged with the police about Umesh Kumar attacking their residence in Landhaura at 10. 28 pm on Saturday but when no action was taken, it became necessary to react to "save our honour".
The tension stems from a prolonged rivalry between the two leaders. For months, former MLA Kunwar 'Champion' and current MLA Umesh Kumar have been exchanging heated remarks on social media.
To address the escalating tensions, authorities have deployed additional police forces across the district. Traffic along Kanvad Patri Road—a critical route leading to the residences of both leaders—has been completely blocked to prevent further clashes.
“We are taking all necessary precautions to maintain law and order,” a police spokesperson said. “Crowds are being actively prevented from approaching Champion’s residence.”
Meanwhile, a large group of Umesh Kumar’s supporters is reportedly heading to Roorkee from Khanpur, further heightening the already volatile atmosphere. “The situation is becoming increasingly challenging to control,” a senior police officer admitted, raising concerns over the growing unrest.
(With inputs from PTI)