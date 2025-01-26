Ex-MLA, legislator arrested after attacking each other's offices in Roorkee, waving pistols

DEHRADUN: The rivalry between former BJP MLA from Laksar Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' and Independent MLA from Khanpur Umesh Kumar took a violent turn on Sunday when both of them allegedly attacked each other's offices along with dozens of their supporters following the announcement of local body election results in Uttarakhand.

On Sunday evening, Champion created a ruckus at Kumar's Roorkee office along with his supporters and fired several rounds in the air.

As soon as Kumar learned about Champion's ruckus and firing at his office, he reached Champion's office along with his supporters and created commotion in a similar manner.

The situation escalated quickly, leading to the police intervening and taking Kunwar Pranav 'Champion' into custody. Later MLA Umesh Kumar was also detained by authorities for allegedly orchestrating a retaliatory attack at 'Champion's' office.